Helen K. Elia, of Middletown, N.Y. age 93, peacefully passed away on Dec. 5, 2025, at Kaplan House Hospice residence in Newburgh, N.Y.

Helen Marie Kocijanski was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Woodbourne, N.Y. to Francis and Mary Kocijanski.

Helen married Dominic Peter Elia in 1952, and they spent 65 years together.

Helen worked at OCCC from 1959-91. She also taught ballroom dancing with Dom in the Continuing Education Dept. at OCCC for 30 years and loved her flower gardens.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, two brothers - Stanley and Ted - and one sister, Wanda J. Cypert. Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews and their extended families.

Services will take place at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 15 from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. with the burial immediately following at 1 p.m. in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.