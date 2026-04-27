Harry Peter Dickel

Harry but later also called Jerry was born in Teaneck, N.J., to Harry Dickel Sr. & Anna LaMarca along with his twin brother William F Dickel of Holiday, Fla.

Harry married Anne Heid, deceased but now reunited in heaven and have a daughter Dawn McSpirit (Tug) their children Jake & Jillian; son Michael (Angela), Veronica, Franny, Alex, Hailey & Joey; son Stanley (Jeannie), Austin; niece Sandra Kimble (Duke); nephews Donnie (Rebecca), Todd (Diana), Billy.

Harry and William enlisted in the army at 17 and served three years. Although he wanted to continue he decided to go to night school where he met Anne and would quickly marry. He would then go on to obtain a degree in Architectural Drafting. He was a man that tried many jobs in his young years including roofing & siding with his dad and brother. He also worked at places like Palerama and North Jersey flooring.

Their first home in Bergenfield a true fixer upper they learned skills and determination that fueled them for a lifetime of projects together. They moved to Monroe in the 70s. An extremely talented self taught handyman he did everything from projects on the new house to a tree house for his sons.

He started sanding floors out of his white rambler car which was the start of a business Harry and Anne created called Floors Like Glass. When they had to move out of Monroe to Goshen he again worked tirelessly installing everything from roof, siding to flooring and turned their garage into a wood showroom where Harry & Anne worked with their children running Floors Like Glass until they decided to retire but is still going strong today.

Harry’s passion was golf. He dreamed of going pro until he tore his rotator cuff swinging too hard. He also loved camping and boating with his first vessel called “daddy’s dream”.

Harry had a wonderful sense of humor, was a loving and kind husband, father and grandfather and even in sickness always maintained a positive cheerful outlook on each day and will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home. www.donovanfunerals.com