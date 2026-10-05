Grace Louise Schuler (née Stevens) passed away on Sept. 25, 2026, in Middletown, N.Y.

Daughter of the late Phillip (Phil) and Ruth Stevens, Grace was born and raised in Rockland and Orange counties, surrounded by the beautiful mountains and nature she loved.

Grace had a lifelong passion for horseback riding, dogs, lighthouses, bird watching, playing Canasta with her friends, and anything in her favorite color, blue.

She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Kimberly Marie Timko; her dear brother, Phil Stevens; and his wife, Mary.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 61 years, William Joseph Schuler, Sr. (Red); her sons, William Joseph Schuler, Jr. (Bill) and his wife, Amy, and Kevin Paul Schuler and his wife, Deanna; and her three cherished grandchildren, Kyle Schuler, Will Schuler, and Dagan Miller.

She is also survived by her beloved brother, John Stevens and his wife, Georgeanna; her sister, Barbara and her husband, Jim; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, dear friends, and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society by calling 1-800-227-2345 or online at www.cancer.org.

May her memory be a blessing.