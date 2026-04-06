In the early morning hours of April 4, Grace Elaine Pawelski passed away peacefully with her 3 children by her side. She was 82 years old.

Grace was born on January 16, 1944 in Warwick, N.Y. She was the first born child of Bertha Florence Lucha and Mark “Marty” Kozushko Kurtz. Her parents gifted her a befitting name, as she would spend her life giving “grace” to so many. Grace and her siblings faced a life changing event when she was just six years old. Following medical complications from Lupus, Grace’s mother died giving birth to her and Marty’s youngest child, Gary. As a young widower with three children under the age of six and a newborn baby, Grace’s father depended on loving family members to help him meet the caregiving needs of his young children. As a result, Grace and her siblings Mark, William and Gary would often stay with relatives for periods of time. Shortly after the loss of her mother, Grace was cared for by her Ukranian-born, paternal grandmother, Paraska Kozushko, who resided in Allentown, Pa. Grace treasured those formative memories when she lived with her grandmother, uncles, aunt and cousins. In addition to nurturing Grace and her siblings, her grandmother imparted a love of Ukranian heritage and culture, including traditional customs and foods, such as golubtsi, (stuffed cabbage rolls) which Grace later shared with family and friends. Years later, she would enjoy celebrating those cherished traditions by visiting her Ukranian family and annually attending the Ukranian Festival in Glen Spey, N.Y. Growing up, Grace lived in Allentown, Pa.; Edgewater, N.J., and Tuxedo before finally returning to and settling in Warwick, which is where she would eventually call home.

Upon returning to Warwick, Grace attended Warwick Valley High School, where she was a majorette, twirling the baton for the marching band. After finishing high school, she graduated from Orange County Community College. Her early work life included working as secretary at the Lehigh and Hudson River Railway in Warwick. After this, Grace was offered an incredible job opportunity in Washington, D.C.; a rare opportunity for a young woman in the early 1960’s. Just prior to relocating, she had a chance meeting at the Landmark Inn with Richard “Cadillac Jack” Pawelski. After a short time in D.C., the connection they made called her back to Warwick. Richard would become the first and forever love of her life.

Grace and Richard’s marriage was the start of a new chapter in her life, as she became the wife of an onion farmer in the Black Acres of Pine Island, a community of Polish immigrant farming families. In the early years of their marriage, Grace worked as an operator for the Warwick Telephone Company. Eventually, her “life’s work” would turn to raising her family and working the land; growing onions alongside her husband. Together, they built a life on the little island off Pulaski Highway, surrounded by the sea of black dirt with the peaks of Mount Adam and Mount Eve looking down upon their growing family and land. Grace and Richard would be blessed with three children; Christopher, Brian, and Jennifer. Over the years, Grace fully embraced this new life; walking the fields, pulling weeds, covering boxes of onions during the harvest and [especially] being the “top quality control onion picker” on the grading line. In the off-season, during the winter months, Grace pursued creative hobbies like crocheting, sewing, knitting and making clothes. She and Richard also enjoyed making delicious apple pies together. Grace was a voracious reader, loved all types of word puzzles, and was an avid jigsaw puzzle builder. She loved music, with Elvis Presley being her favorite. She always loved dancing and enjoyed attending sock hops, barn dances and block parties in 1950’s Warwick.

Grace was a talker; always ready to tell a story or get the local gossip to pass on down the line. Her favorite story to tell [to anyone she ever met] was about her father’s friendship with Babe Ruth. If you ever had the good fortune of visiting her home, she would’ve proudly brought out the framed photo of Babe Ruth holding her as a baby.

Grace treasured her family above all else. She deeply loved her husband, children and 3 grandsons; Ryan, Caleb and Jonah. Her care and concern for her family was her defining quality, as she loved them unconditionally. The home she shared with Richard was a nurturing place; a haven for her children and grandchildren to return to at any time to always feel loved and supported.

Grace was predeceased by her parents Mark and Bertha, her husband, Richard, of 54 years, her brothers William (Bill) and Gary. She is survived by her son, Christopher and his wife, Eve of Florida, N.Y.; her son Brian Pawelski and his girlfriend, Sarah of Newburgh, N.Y.; her daughter, Jennifer Van Fleet and her friend, John, of Goshen; grandsons Ryan Van Fleet and his girlfriend, Alexis, of Tarrytown; Caleb Pawelski and his fiancé, Camila, of Chicago, Ill., and Jonah Pawelski of Florida, N.Y.; her brother Mark Kurtz and his wife, Sandy, of Warwick, N.Y.; and cherished nieces and nephews.

Shortly after the passing of her husband Richard in 2017, Grace sadly began to suffer from dementia. During the planning of her long-term care, it was vitally important to her family that she be able to remain in the home she loved. Grace’s oldest son, Chris, tirelessly advocated and planned her care, giving her the comfort and compassion she deserved as she endured her illness. Jennifer, Grace’s only daughter, lovingly cared for her mother with tenderness, patience and a driving commitment to Grace’s utmost well-being, dignity and comfort.

During Grace’s illness, her care was also entrusted to three special people. Josseline Pierre, Jennifer Edwards and Maria Deyneha watched over Grace as if she was part of their family. The care they provided to Grace went beyond her basic needs. They cherished her and truly loved her. Grace’s family members would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of them for the many years of love and care they provided Grace.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 10 from 4-8 p.m., at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com