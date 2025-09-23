It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gloria Jean Lupinski, a beloved daughter, mother, and friend, who left us on Sept. 19, 2025, at the age of 85.

Gloria was born in Goshen, N.Y. to Carl Johnson Sr. and Beatrice (Decker) Johnson. Gloria married Joseph Lupinski Jr. of Florida, N.Y. on March 31, 1973.

Gloria was a beloved figure in her community and a dedicated business owner, known for her passion and artistry in the beauty industry. She operated Gloria’s Beauty Shop in Goshen, N.Y., where her warm spirit and exceptional talent brought joy to countless customers over the years.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Lupinski III, and her daughter-in-law, Lenore Lupinski; her twin granddaughters, Mackenzie and Paige Lupinski, and Lenore’s daughter Alexandrea.

Also survived by her brother Carl Johnson Jr. and wife Alfreda. Sister Karen Underwood, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lupinski Jr., by sisters Joan DeGeorge, and Nancy Lee. And daughter-in-law, Christine Lupinski.

Services for Gloria Lupinski will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 24, starting at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria would like charity to go to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, in Newburgh, N.Y.