Gerard H. Killenberger (Jerry), 86, of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y.

Jerry was born October 16, 1938, at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan, N.Y. He was the son of Hermann and Kathe’ (Mock) Killenberger.

He served in the US Navy from 1956-1962 aboard the USS VanDivier DER540. He retired from the NYC Fire Department as a Fire Marshal after 34 years of dedicated service.

Jerry had a strong commitment to his community. He served as a long-time Boy Scout Leader for Troop 63, a life member of Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps, present member of the Minisink Hook and Ladder serving in many capacities, Goshen Fire Department Fire Commissioner, a member of the Elks 1097, Monroe Chester Sportsman Club, Fraternal Order of Police 957, Orange County Shields, retired Orange County Firefighters Association, and a long-time member of St. James Episcopal Church, serving in many capacities.

He is predeceased by his parents, as well as his brothers Fred and Bob.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara, his children, Beth Somlai (Peter), Dede DeAngelis (John), Ed Killenberger (Michelle), his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Kaitlyn (Evan), Lindsey (Adam), Christopher (Nicole), Kyle, Thomas, and Kaeli, and the joy of his life, his great-grandson Jace, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 16, from 3-7 p.m. at Donovan’s Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, at St. James Episcopal Church, Goshen, N.Y. Burial will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to: New York Firefighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475 or Uniformed Firefighters Association, The Widows and Children’s Fund, 204 East 23rd St., New York, N.Y. 10010.