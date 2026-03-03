George Triantis, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at St. Mary’s Kindred Hospital in Passaic, N.J.

George was born on November 10, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Pete Triantis and Maria Bardossas. He graduated from Jamaica High School in 1981. Before entering law enforcement, George worked in construction alongside his father-in-law, where he built not only structures but the work ethic and grit that would define his life.

In 1995, George proudly joined the New York City Police Department. He served as an NYPD officer for 22 years, retiring in 2017. He approached the job with toughness, dedication, and an unshakable sense of duty. Beneath his strong exterior was a man with an enormous heart - fiercely loyal, deeply protective, and always present for those he loved.

George was known for his sharp sarcasm, his no-nonsense demeanor, and the quiet generosity that often went unnoticed. He was a devoted Yankees fan, and while he’d never admit it easily, he loved watching the Cowboys. He cherished hunting trips with his son Lucas, blasting Lynyrd Skynyrd and Rage Against the Machine, and spending time with his family - the center of his world.

He is survived by his loving wife, Corinne Triantis; his daughter Celena and her husband Michael; his son Lucas; and his beloved grandchildren Matteo and Natalia. He is also survived by his stepchildren Paul, Janice, Michael, his wife Natalie, and Shannon, and his cherished grandchildren Kaitlyn, Isabella, and Gabriella. George leaves behind his brothers Harry and Tom, along with many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss his strength, humor, and steadfast love.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y. A Prayer Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of George P. Triantis, please visit our flower store.