George T. Renart, Sr., age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

George was born on November 15, 1930, in Nyack, N.Y., to Walter Renart and Amelia (Altmann) Renart. He attended Spring Valley High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army as a Corporal from 1952 to 1954, working as a mechanic during the Korean War.

George owned and operated his own HVAC business as a commercial mechanical contractor for more than 50 years. He was a longtime member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 373 and did not retire until the age of 88.

An exceptionally skilled and talented mechanic, George could build or repair virtually anything. He built his own home, designed and constructed a custom wine cellar and a babbling brook, and could repair any automobile. He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, and especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

On April 9, 1972, George married Delores (Smawley) of Lynbrook, New York. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

George was predeceased by his son, Walter R. Renart, and by his brothers, Walter H. Renart and Raymond J. Renart.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Delores (Smawley) Renart; his two children, George Renart and Michele Di Simone and her husband, Michael; and his two cherished grandchildren, Michael and Caroline Di Simone.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y.

A service celebrating George’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, N.Y. Burial with military honors will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, New York, or to a charity of one’s choice.