George P. Smith, 80

George P. Smith passed away on June 16, 2024, at the age of 80. He was born on December 3, 1943, in Goshen, NY, to the late George and Veronica (Beams) Smith.

George honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966. For his courageous service, he was awarded the Purple Heart. Following his military service, George dedicated himself to the International Laborers Union Local 509 in New Jersey. He was an active and respected member of his community, contributing his time and efforts to various organizations including St. Anastasia Church, the American Legion Mulligan-Eden Post #1573 and VFW Lake Region Memorial Post #8858, and was also a life member and a past president of the Harriman Engine Company #1.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Joyce Smith; daughter Pamela Smoot and her husband Paul, of Monroe, NY; siblings David Smith of New Windsor, NY, Valarie Rose of Westtown, NY, Cheryl Smith of St. Louis, Mo., and Margaret “Peggy” DeGrote and her husband David of Highland Mills, NY; sister-in-law Alice Smith of NC; grandchildren Natasha Smoot and Paul “PJ” Smoot; great-grandchild Jeffrey “JJ” Seda; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, George was also predeceased by his son George P. Smith Jr. and siblings Stephen Smith, Thomas Smith, and Carol Smith.

Visitation: Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral mass: Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY 10926.

Interment: St. Anastaisa Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).