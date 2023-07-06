George E. Gregory III

George Elmer Gregory III, the son of George Elmer (G. Elmer) Gregory Jr., and Dorothy E. Simon, a longtime resident of Goshen, N.Y., and Greentown, Pa., passed on July 1, 2023. He was 78.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Goshen.

George is survived by his two sisters Diane G. (Daniel J. Miller) and Marietta Gregory Phillips; one brother, Edward S. Gregory (Cathy Todora); step-son, Brian Ferris (Kimberly); grandson Ethan Ferris; many nieces, nephews, their children and cousins.

George was 1963 graduate of Goshen High School. He was in the Navy aboard USS Nitro 1963 to 1967 and is a member of the USS Nitro (AE-23) Association.

He was lineman at the Orange & Rockland Utilities in Monroe for 31 years, before retiring. A lifetime 56-year member of the Goshen Minisink Fire Department, past Captain of the Goshen Fire Police and past Master of Goshen Masonic Lodge 365.

George was a member of the Matamoras, Pa., Rod and Gun Club and The American Legion Post 859 in Newfoundland, Pa.

He was predeceased in death by his parents G. Elmer Gregory and Dorothy S. Gregory, his brother Lt. Col. David J. Gregory, nephews Dale Patrick Miller, Shawn T. Miller and niece Tanya A. Phillips.

Visitation and funeral services were held July 10 at the Donavan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen. Burial was in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of the organizations above or the charity of your choice.