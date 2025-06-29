It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of George C. Hunter, a lifelong resident of Goshen, N.Y., who entered into rest on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the age of 90. Born and raised in the heart of Goshen on Dec. 7, 1934, George was a cherished member of the community and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

George worked as a trusted mechanic at McBride Trucking for over 40 years in Goshen, N.Y., where he became well-known for his dedication, expertise, and kindness. George served as a member of the Cataract Engine and Hose Company for over 30 years and was a volunteer member of the Goshen Fire Police. He also served on the board of the Slate Hill Cemetery Association. During the “Great American Weekend” he was a security guard for the Historic Track in Goshen, he saw this as a chance to talk to people. He was always full of stories.

George is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis L. Price; a brother-in-law, Gilbert Price of Florida; and Six children: Edward Hunter, Valerie Washington, Robin Lewis (Tommy), Carla Connor (Charles), Cheryl Hunter and Richard Hunter. He also has five siblings: Shirley Wisher, Nancy Wells, Patricia Randolph, Bruce and Peter Hunter, all of Middletown. Several grand-children blessed this union: James Newell, Jefferey Hunter, Clinton Hunter, Angela Afflick, Faith Floyd, and a host of great grands.

He is predeceased by his father, George C. Hunter Sr., and mother, Florence M. (Smith) Hunter, and several siblings: Dorothy Brown, Howard O’Blenis, Robert O’Blenis, Mary Edith Brown, Helen Degroat, Richard Hunter and Edward Hunter.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 7, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y., 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

The Homegoing ceremony will be at 11:00 AM at Donovan’s on July 8, 2025 with Burial at Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Repass will follow at the Cataract Firehouse, on Green Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to: Goshen Generosity Challenge, c/o 137 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y. 10924