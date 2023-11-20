Gary P. Miller, 64

Gary P. Miller of Pine Island, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on Friday, November 17, 2023. He was 64.

Gary was a graduate of Warwick Valley Central High School. After graduation, Gary worked construction and was a forklift driver for over 30 years. He was always recognized for his boisterous laugh. He lived his life his way. He was an avid sports fan who rooted for the Yankees and Giants and enjoyed a good day of fishing.

He is survived by brothers, Bruce Miller and wife Phyllis, Warwick, NY, and Alan Miller and wife Bonnie of Milford, Pennsylvania; nephew John Miller and wife Christine of Goshen; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Gene and John Miller, and two sisters, Joan Miller and Ruth Gayewski.

Graveside service of cremains will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 29th at the Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

