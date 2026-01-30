Gary Kaval of Chester, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 28, 2026 at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill, N.Y. He was 75 years old.

Born in College Point, Queens, N.Y., on May 28, 1950, he was the son of Rudolph Kaval and Irene Lamb.

Gary was an offset pressman for many years with United Envelopes in Long Island City, N.Y.

A family statement reads, “Gary has always been the foundation of our family tree. He has lifted each and every one of us up whenever we’ve needed him most. Although he was super fun to be around, he was also really nurturing and thoughtful. He made everyone important to him feel needed and heard. He always gave great advice, even when his advice was a bit naughty. Gary had the gift of being known. He was the life of the party no matter which party he attended. He knew how to truly live life to the fullest with the most optimistic viewpoint one could have. He was one hundred percent involved in anything family and friend related and wouldn’t have it any other way. The Gary we will remember will always have a huge grin on his face, ready for anything that involves quality time together. We love how much you fought the fight, but rest easy, while looking down on us from Heaven. We love you unconditionally, always. Thank you for being the best Ampa, dad, and husband we could ask for.”

Gary is survived by his wife Debby (Wright) Kaval; two sons Daniel Kaval and his wife Alexia, and Michael Kaval and his wife Jessica; grandsons Braedyn and Ethan; siblings: Carmine (Butch) Perrotta, Thomas Perrotta, and Diane DeSimone; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged buddy, Jax. He was predeceased by his twin brothers, Richard and Robert Kaval.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741 or to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.