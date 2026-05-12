The family of Gary D. Skeels of Goshen, N.Y., announce his passing on May 6, 2026, at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown. He was 81 years old.

Born in Tulsa, Okla., on June 23, 1944, he was the son of Charles D. and Ruby (née Jack) Skeels.

Prior to his retirement, Gary worked for over 30 years manufacturing vaccines at what is now Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Pearl River, N.Y.

Even with several chronic health issues, Gary enjoyed his retirement with his wife, Suzanne, and their numerous cats, watching his favorite football teams and working on his computer. He will be remembered for his many years of community service and his famous fried chicken and potato salad.

Gary is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Suzanne (née Ebert); sons Robert D. Skeels and his wife Yoon Jung Lee and Peter D. Skeels and his wife Kathleen; daughter Heather M. Gardner and her husband Chris; three grandsons: Andrew D. Skeels, Zachary R. Skeels, and Daniel J. Gardner; two brothers Steven Skeels and Greg Skeels, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for memorial visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gary to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com