Gary D. Howell, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at his home in Johnson, N.Y.

Gary was born on Jan. 31, 1957, in Goshen, N.Y., to William E. Howell Sr. and Audrey M Howell. He was raised on the Howell family dairy farm, in Florida, N.Y., a multigenerational homestead deeply rooted in the family’s history, where he spent his childhood horseback riding, fishing, hunting, camping, and developed a deep love for animals.

He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of S.S. Seward Institute. Gary was a Master Mason and a member of Hoffman Lodge F&AM No. 412 for 40 years. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and was deeply involved in his community. He served as a former board member of the Middletown Community Health Center and the Minisink Valley Youth Soccer League, where he also coached multiple levels of recreational and travel soccer.

Gary worked as a financial planner, spending the majority of his career at MetLife before later becoming self-employed.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Morrison; his daughter, Katy Piramzadian, her husband, Arin, and their children, Andranik and Vartan; his daughter, Jacquelyn Melchiorre, and her daughter, Celeste; his brothers, William E. Howell Jr., Robert Howell, Dale Howell, Timothy Howell and his wife, Lisa, and Randy Howell; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children.

He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Howell Sr., and his sister, Joyce Howell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y., with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Pastor Todd Young will officiate.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home. www.donovanfunerals.com.