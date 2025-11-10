Frederick J. Martin, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2025, at the age of 77. Born on Aug. 6, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Simon and Patricia Martin.

Fred was a Veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965-1969. He retired after 34 years from the NYPD 107th Precinct in Queens, N.Y.

Fred is survived by his cherished spouse, Carmen Martin, his daughter, Alison Coughlin and husband John; his son, Craig Joseph Martin; stepchildren, Lisa Gomez and Michael Ingber. Grandchildren, John Frederick, Jr., James Patrick Coughlin and Evan Restrepo; sister, Pamela. He was predeceased by his parents Simon and Patricia and his stepfather George Beilicke, his Aunt Sally Morin and sisters, Patricia and Pennelope.

Visitation hours will be on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y.

Internment with Military Honors will follow at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road. Goshen, N.Y.

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y. www.donovanfunerals.com.