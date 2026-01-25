Frederick E. Chain

Frederick Edward Chain affectionately known as “Ed” age 84, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at home in Campbell Hall.

Frederick was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Cornwall, N.Y. He is the son of the late Alexander Chain and Sophia (Greak) Chain. He married Dolores Kozala on Oct. 1, 1966, in St. John The Evangelist Church in Goshen.

He served in the Army 82nd Air Borne Division and was a 50-year member of the Carpenters Local Union #279.

Ed loved family get-togethers for the holidays and summer barbecues. He especially took pride in his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife Dolores; son Michael and wife Cindy; daughter Cheryl Pucci and husband Jamie; and cherished grandchildren Joshua Pucci and wife Leanne, Jesse Chain, Jacob Pucci, Jared Chain, and Kayla Pucci. Also surviving are his brothers Alex, Eugene and his sister Barbara Sanok, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Victor, John, Thomas and sisters Julie Chain and Sylvia Gray.

Private services and burial will be in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, on Thursday, Jan. 22 at 12:30 p.m.