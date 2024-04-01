Frank Zellner, 70

Frank (Franz) Zellner, 70, of Goshen died Friday, March 29, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Frank was born August 20, 1953, in Munich, Germany, the son of the late Franz and Katharina Zellner.

Frank retired after 37 years of working as a night store manager for Pathmark and ShopRite in Rockland County. He lived together with his son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters.

Frank had an obsession for matchbox/hot wheels cars where over the years he had amassed a collection of over 22,000 (yes not a typo 22,000). But his real love and reason for life was his granddaughters. He was extremely proud of his two granddaughters and loved them both immensely. He always made it to any swim meets for Natasha that he could go to, or watched the videos when she came home. He would tell everyone he spoke to, beaming, about Nova who is a NYU graduate and RN nurse at NYU.

Since being diagnosed in October 2021, Frank had a wonderful support team of not only his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren and doctors, but also a very special thank you needs to go to his ex-wife, Deborah, for all the help she provided over the years and being there in his last days, every day at the hospital.

He is survived by his son, Frank X. Zellner and wife Ana, and his two granddaughters Nova and Natasha of Goshen, NY. He is also survived by his three nieces Heidi Freer, Elisabeth Green and Rosemarie Schwarz; grandniece Allyson Freer, and grandnephews Keaton Freer, Tyler Wheat, Kyle Wheat and Brandon Wheat.

He was predeceased by his parents and loving sister Roswitha “Rose” Schwarz.

Memorial visitation: Sunday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).