Frank George Shuback Jr., 85

Frank George Shuback Jr. of New Hampton, New York, entered into rest on January 7, 2025, after a long illness at the age of 85.

The son of the late Frank and Rose Mydosh Shuback he was born on July 22, 1939, in Pine Island, New York. He later resided with his beloved wife Margaret “Peggy” Shuback in New Hampton, New York.

Frank retired after 17 years from Orange-Ulster BOCES in September 2004 as a custodian and courier. He then lent a gentle helping hand in caring for his grandson, John.

He was an artist who studied at Parsons School of Design, Bard College, and Orange County Community College. He created abstract paintings in addition to sculptures and stayed active in displaying his artwork locally until August 2024.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Yansick Shuback, daughter Tammy Paffenroth, grandson John Paffenroth, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Daniel Paffenroth and sisters Terry Pawliczak, Martha Jarocki, Clara Nowicki, and Josie Giza.

Visitation: Thursday, January 9 from 3 to 6 Pp.m.at T.S. Purta F.H. 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY.

Funeral mass: Friday, January 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To send a condolence online or for directions please go to purtafuneralhome.com.