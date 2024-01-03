Frank ‘Bankie’ Schreibeis Jr., 53

The son of Donna Weslowski Schreibeis and the late Frank L. Schreibeis Sr., he was born on July 14, 1970 in Goshen, NY.

Bankie worked for Modern Produce and formerly worked for the Village of Florida DPW for 23 years. He loved hunting, fly fishing, and working in the black dirt.

He is survived by his mother Donna Schreibeis; sisters, Kelly Astudillo and Amanda Schreibeis; daughter Courtney White; grandchildren Zachary and Sadie; niece Felicia Astudillo; and nephews, Luis Reyes and Carter Castillos; along with many, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank “Butch” Schreibeis, paternal grandparents Leo and Mary Schreibeis, and maternal grandparents Steven and Dolores Weslowski.

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation with no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.