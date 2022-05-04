Francis M. Degnan, a long-time resident of Goshen, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 26, 2022. Francis was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of a fire captain with the Jersey City Fire Department.

Francis honorably and proudly served in the 78th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. After completing the New York State Police Academy, Francis served for 30 years with the Troop F Barracks in Middletown, NY. After retirement, Francis enjoyed working for the Goshen Central School Bus District.

Francis was a dedicated member of the Elks Club, American Legion, and a devoted parishioner of St. John’s Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and was an enthusiastic reader, history buff, and N.Y. Giants fan.

Francis is predeceased by his beautiful wife of 55 years, Veronica, and is survived by his daughters Karen (and her husband John) and Lorraine, his son Ryan, his son-in-law John Miller and his four grandchildren, Jason, Jenna, Kaitlyn and Sara.

Francis will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.

Family and friends visitation will be held at Saint John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY, on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Saint John the Evangelist RC Church, Goshen, NY with a burial to follow at the Orange County VeteransMemorial Cemetery.

Memoria lcontributions can be made to St. John’s Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924.

