Francis Joseph Burgoyne, affectionately known as Frank, age 84, passed away on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at home with his family around him.

Frank was born on May 17, 1941, in the Inwood section of the Bronx, N.Y., to Francis Burgoyne and Elizabeth Shank Burgoyne.

Frank worked many years as Maintenance Supervisor at Ottaway Newspapers in Campbell Hall, N.Y., where he was well-respected for his work ethic and dedication and had many Campbell Hall friends and associates.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Burgoyne, who was his partner and best friend through all of their life adventures. His daughters, Deborah Burgoyne of Goshen, N.Y.; Cindy Hunter and husband, Henry, and their son, William, of Ray City, Ga.; grandson Christopher Mackey, wife, Amanda, great granddaughters Hayden and Cassandra Mackey all of Chesapeake, Va.;. Also survived by sister, Kay Brown; Denis Burgoyne and wife, Kitty; Kevin Burgoyne and wife, Karen; and sister-in-law Marilyn Burgoyne. Pre-deceased by sister, Pat Thomas, and brother, Dan Burgoyne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties or The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 2-5 pm at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St. Goshen N.Y., with a short service at 4:30 p.m.

