Eugene P. Hipsman

Eugene Patrick Hipsman, Sr., 91, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., formerly a longtime resident of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by Family, on Sept. 24, 2025.

The son of the late Charles Eugene and Mildred Theresa (Allman) Hipsman, he was born on July 19, 1934, in Manhattan, N.Y.

He married the love of his life, Filomena (Dones) Hipsman, on Oct. 2, 1955, at St. Sebastian’s Church in Woodside, N.Y.

Gene attended Queens Vocational High School. Upon graduation, he worked as a plumber, then became a New York City Transit Trackman in the subway system. After a couple of years as a Trackman, he became an NYPD Housing Police Officer. His career then took him to the New York City Fire Department in 1960, where he retired after 29 years as a Firefighter.

Gene was also a general contractor who built numerous houses in Orange County. He was a skilled tradesman, and his Family could always count on him to come over and fix anything that wasn’t working in their homes. He was also an honorary member of the American Legion Post 488 in Monroe, N.Y., and a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish in Monroe, N.Y.

Gene moved from Chester, N.Y., to South Florida, where he could pursue his love of all things water-related. He was an avid fisherman who would still show his grandchildren how to tie the knot on their line. He spent numerous hours on his boat or surf casting for the big one. He also enjoyed golfing and socializing with many dear friends he made in Florida.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife, Filomena, of 70 years; his sons Eugene Hipsman, Jr., and his wife Kathleen; Michael Hipsman; John Hipsman and his wife Lori; and his daughter Catherine Thomas and her husband Brian; and his daughter-in-law Faith Hipsman and Erin Hipsman.

Along with his 16 grandchildren: Kyle, Kevin, Matt, Jerry, Derek (Danielle), Bryan, Michael (Jennifer), Zack, Garrett (Jill), Meagan (Frank), Tonya (Sean), Cristie (Dan) Johnny and his fiancé Jeanine, Austin, Peter and Aidan, along with ten great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Brody, Makayla, Vincent Eugene Wyatt, Frankie, Riley, Charlotte, Theo and Parker and many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law.

He is predeceased by three sons, Peter Hipsman, Stephan Hipsman, and Paul Hipsman; a grandson, Paul Hipsman Jr.; and his brother, Charles Hipsman, and sister, Carolyn Polesko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Robert Dillon officiating.

Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation at www.firefamilytransport.org.

The Family has entrusted the care of Mr. Hipsman to Brendan and Thomas Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.