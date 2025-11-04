Eugene F. Sullivan

Eugene Francis Sullivan was born on April 22, 1942 in Bronx, N.Y. Son of Dennis and Catherine Sullivan, both from Ireland. Eugene was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The most exciting time in his life, was the birth of his grandson, Shane. He was a longtime resident of Campbell Hall, N.Y. with his loving wife Geraldine. A retired MTA bus driver, and Army Veteran, Eugene took immense pride in every aspect of his life. His greatest joy was caring for his wife “Gerri.” He was an avid animal lover, and cherished his dogs past and present.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Gerri; her children Michelle and Charles; his grandson Shane Sullivan; granddaughters Samantha, Nicole, and Laura, along with their spouses and children; as well as many friends and extended family.

He was welcomed in Heaven on Oct. 25, 2025 following a brief illness. Reuniting with his parents, son Daniel Sullivan, brother Michael Sullivan, first wife Rosemary Sullivan, and his beloved dog Sadie.