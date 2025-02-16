Ernest J. Radassao, 90

Ernest “Ernie” J. Radassao passed away on February 13, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 90 years old. Son of the late Leonardo and Marguerite (Di Maria) Radassao, he was born on January 13, 1935, in Bronx, NY.

Ernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a computer programmer for New York Life Insurance Company in New York City, for 30 years. After retiring from New York Life he worked for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District as a bus driver.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Janice Radassao (nee Morano) of Chester, NY; children Ernie Radassao and his wife Suzanne (Washingtonville, NY), Rob Radassao and his wife Stephanie (San Antonio, Texas), Jean Salamone and her husband Joseph (Naples, Fl.), Catherine Radassao (Monroe, NY), and Lori Radassao and her companion William Jordan (Chester, NY); grandchildren Nicole (Tyler), Paul (Tara), Matthew, Samantha (Andy), and Ella; his great-grandchildren Layla and Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings Michael, Maria Josephine, and Irene.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY, (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).