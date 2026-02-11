Erin P. Hugerth

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Erin Patricia Hugerth, of Staten Island, N.Y., on Feb. 5, 2026; she was 48 years old.

Erin was born in Goshen, N.Y. to the late Peter Hugerth and Patricia (Hehir) Hugerth, and was a 1995 graduate of Goshen Central High School.

Erin will always be remembered by her sense of humor, generosity, and curiosity for life. Erin never judged. She was passionate and creative with a beautiful gift for art and writing. She was loving, incredibly supportive, and she took pride in doing as much as she could for the people she loved. She would always make it a point to check in because she was genuinely proud to have such meaningful connections and friendships that gave her such joy. Nothing was more important to her than her family and she loved her children fiercely. She also had a great love for all animals, especially her cats Ella and Peter.

She is survived by her friend and former husband, Al Goodenough, and her children, Logan and Maggie Goodenough, of Pine Bush, N.Y., and Jacob Volpe, of Cumming, Ga. Her sister, Krista Volpe, nieces, Genevieve and Gabriella Volpe, of Cumming, Ga., and Angelisa Hugerth of Port Jervis, N.Y. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Hugerth.

Erin will be remembered by her family and friends at a service to be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

To honor Erin’s love for animals, donations may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA.