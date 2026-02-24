Ellen Kelly of Middletown passed away at home with her family around her on Feb. 17, 2026. She was 79.

Ellen was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in New York City, the daughter of James Finan and Mary Ryan Finan.

She dedicated her heart and her talents as a Registered Nurse at Cornwall Hospital, serving the community with kindness and compassion throughout her career.

While Ellen had a rewarding career and numerous hobbies, her greatest joy was her family and friends, whom she loved deeply and fiercely.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Edward; her son Daniel; daughters-in-law Danielle and Lisa; and her grandchildren Maria, Katie, Joseph and Domenica.

She was preceded in death by her sons Edward and Matthew.

Visitation was held Feb. 24 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen.

A Mass of Christian Burial was on held Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Euclid Avenue, Middletown. The burial followed in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com.