Ellen D. Wesler

Ellen Dolan Wesler of Goshen entered into rest on Friday, June 13, 2025 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Ellen was born September 14, 1946 in New York, N.Y. She is the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Kelly) Dolan.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Wesler; children Michelle Margolin (Michael), Joseph Maggio (Patricia) and Ashley Salte (Erik); beloved grandchildren, Sam, Lila, Leo, Jack, and Ruby; and, all of her nieces and nephews.

Ellen was raised in the Bronx and moved to Goshen in 1973 to raise her children. For 40 years, Ellen was the office administrator for Dr. Donald Magidson DDS in Middletown, NY. An avid speed walker, nature lover, yoga teacher, and devout Irish Catholic, Ellen touched countless lives with her kindness, gentle presence, and loving heart.

Ellen and Paul shared 28 years together, creating a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and travel. They made several trips each year throughout the United States and Europe.

Though her time with those she loved was too short, it was filled with many blessings. Ellen will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen’s name to St. John The Evangelist Church.