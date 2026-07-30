Eleanor B. Carson, of Warwick, N.Y., formerly of New Rochelle, N.Y.; and a retired Insurance Broker, entered into rest on July 28, 2026. She was 94.

The daughter of the late John A. and Margaret Dorry Carson, she was born on July 18, 1932 in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Survivors include her sister, Dorothy-Jean Davidian; nephews, Timothy Davidian and John Manfrida; niece, Betty Tiedemann; great nephews, John and James Tiedemann and Andrew Davidian.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Carson and Jacqueline Manfrida; brother, Father Jack Carson; nephews, Edward and Robert Manfrida; and niece, Jacqueline Lyons.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9-10 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. Stephen’s Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Burial will be Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, New Rochelle, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.