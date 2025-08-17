Elaine T. Schlag (Henley), 96, peacefully passed away on Aug. 15, 2025, at Middletown Park Manor nursing home.

She raised her family in Elmont, N.Y., and Campbell Hall, N.Y., before retiring to Naples, Fla.

Elaine is survived by her children: Lynda Kerrigan (Patrick), Lisa Brent, and Raymond Schlag (Cynthia), as well as her beloved niece, Eileen Della Paoli. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Ryan Kerrigan (Brittany), Katie Diamond (Scott), Danielle Meres-Garcia, Ashley Dmitrieff (Seraphim), Dr. Ariel Schlag (Greg), Laina Schlag, and Michael Schlag. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.

Elaine worked as a bookkeeper and homemaker, and later in sales, where she developed a passion for fine jewelry. Throughout her life she selflessly opened her home and her heart to other family members, making everyone feel loved and valued. In later years as her children and grandchildren grew, she became much more than a loving mother and grandmother, but a friend and confidant. Elaine lived a long and fulfilling life. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at Donovan’s Funeral Home in Goshen. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by burial at Slate Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA in Elaine’s memory.