Edward M. Larke, 70

Edward M. Larke of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2024. He was 70. The son of the late Edward T. Larke and Lorraine (Falk) Larke, he was born on May 5, 1953, in Fort Dix, NJ.

He is survived by his lifetime partner, Kathleen Spring; his daughter Kristin Touw (Jason); grandchildren Owen and Emmett; siblings Kevin Larke (Carolyn), Thomas Larke (Patricia), Rosemarie Larke-Charles, and Christopher Larke (Renato Moreth); along with his niece and nephews Ryann Larke, T.J. Larke, and Michael Charles.

Edward, affectionately known as “Eddie,” lived in Manhattan before moving to New City at eight years old. He attended St. Augustine’s School until 1968, and then graduated from Clarkstown High School North in 1972. Eddie received his associate degree from Rockland Community College in 1974.

Eddie Larke was known as an all-around good guy. He was a kind and loving partner, brother, father, and grandfather with a heart of gold. Eddie was always happy to see everyone; he kept his life simple, lived “day by day” and was so appreciative of the smallest things such as good weather, a warm meal, or a long nap. He embraced his life and never complained; he would often be found fixing up an old clock or radio as he was sentimental and believed everything deserved a chance.

Eddie was a true family man, and a genuine friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to share a good laugh. He will be remembered by many for being a talented musician, an acclaimed guitar prodigy, especially as a young man. His passion for music never faded; it led him to travel and explore, and in his later years he continued to play and sing his favorite songs in his living room with family or outside in the sun. He graciously shared his love of music with people; some can remember him patiently showing them how to play. Eddie paid special attention to his preferred ensemble, The Beatles. Words can’t express how much he will be missed, or the joy he brought to every person who knew him. To know Eddie was to love Eddie.

“Blackbird singing in the dead of night, take these broken wings and learn to fly. All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise... I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be” — The Beatles

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation burial at the Hamptonburgh Cemetery. A celebration of Eddie’s life will be held on May 5, 2024, 12 p.m. at Wagon Wheel Farm in Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.