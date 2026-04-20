Edit: Marta Radigan

Marta Radigan, lovingly known as Gigi, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family, just shy of her 99th birthday.

Born on May 5, 1927, in Bronx, New York, Marta was the cherished daughter of Dominick and Antoinette DiGirolamo. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Radigan, with whom she shared more than 50 years of marriage, building a family and a life centered around devotion, strength, and love.

Marta was a talented and dedicated seamstress, retiring from Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, where her craftsmanship and work ethic reflected the same care and excellence she brought to every part of her life.

She leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory always: her children, Carol Ann Morrow (Brad), Barbara Ann Farrell (Michael), Arthur Radigan (Leslie), and Martha Lichter (Bill); her 10 grandchildren and their loving partners; and her 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to know her love, warmth, and unwavering presence throughout their lives.

To know Marta was to know genuine goodness. She was truly a virtuous woman—gentle in spirit, generous in heart, and endlessly kind. She never had a mean word to say about anyone or anything, and she treated every person she met with grace and compassion. Her warmth and wit never faded, and her sense of humor continued to brighten the lives of everyone around her.

Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John’s Church, where she found comfort, community, and spiritual strength. She also treasured the friendships and fellowship she found as a member of the Goshen Senior Center, where her warm spirit and joyful presence touched many lives.

Above all, her greatest joy was her family. She created a home filled with love, warmth, and acceptance, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the pride of her life. Her legacy is one of kindness, humility, faith, and unconditional love—a legacy that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, April 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, New York. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her honor. Though she will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in the countless memories she created and in the love she leaves behind. Her gentle spirit, steadfast faith, and boundless love will remain in the hearts of her family for generations to come.