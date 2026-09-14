Dr. Peter J. Cirigliano, D.O., 81, left this world peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sept. 12.

Born on Nov. 20, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Alice and Caesar Cirigliano, Peter was the youngest of seven children. From his earliest years until his passing, family remained at the very center of his life.

Peter graduated from the Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine and devoted his professional life to the practice of medicine. He cared for patients locally in Goshen, N.Y., and served nationally as an occupational health medical director. His medical knowledge, clinical skill, and genuine passion for medicine made him a sought-after diagnostician. A pioneer in his profession, Peter was the first osteopathic physician to practice in Orange County, N.Y.

For Peter, medicine was far more than a profession; it was a calling. Rooted in a deep desire to serve others, he dedicated his life to healing, helping, and reassuring those entrusted to his care. Though his intellect was vast and his accomplishments many, it was his compassion that truly defined him as a physician. The countless lives touched by his healing hands endure as a testament to a life spent in service to others.

Peter also proudly served his country as a physician in the United States Army Reserve from 1971 to 1978.

On Jan. 8, 1972, Peter married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Trum Cirigliano. Together, they raised seven amazing children, and the family and life they built together became Peter’s greatest source of pride and joy.

As devoted as he was to medicine, nothing mattered more to Peter than his family. He was happiest surrounded by those he loved. An accomplished collegiate swimmer, Peter’s love of the water remained with him throughout his life. On an ideal day, you might find him swimming laps, sailing, writing his memoirs, researching something that captured his curiosity, preparing breakfast for his family, or simply pondering life. He spent countless hours mentoring his children, teaching them to swim, sharing his wisdom, and instilling in them the values that guided his own life.

Peter was a natural helper who noticed what needed to be done and quietly stepped in. Whether supporting someone he loved, fixing nearly anything, or taking on a project around the house, Peter gave freely of his time and talents. He found deep purpose in doing for others and making life a little easier for those around him.

In his later years, Peter embraced the community at the Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, developed a deeper devotion to the Blessed Mother, and could often be found in conversation with “his friend” Jesus.

Peter is survived by his treasured wife of 54 years, Mary Margaret, and their seven children, for whom he will forever remain a guiding light and life compass: Dr. Dominic (Michele Girardi), Dr. Christy Kriney (Jake), Marcello, Esq. (Julie), Maryclare Haubruck (Peter), Peter J. II (Jessica), Dr. Vito (Dr. Mary), and Matteo (Brianna).

He was the loving Papa of Santino Cirigliano; Jake and Alexa Kriney; Marcello, Enzo, and Serafina Cirigliano; Finley Haubruck; Aubrey and Peter J. Cirigliano III; Sophia, Massimo, Lucia, Emilia, and Luca Cirigliano; and Matteo and Gino Cirigliano, who will carry forward the extraordinary legacy he created.

Peter is also survived by his daughter-in-law Adrienne Cirigliano; brother Dr. Rocco Cirigliano (Carol); sisters-in-law Patricia Cirigliano and Barbara Cirigliano; brother-in-law John Weiser; Trum sisters and brothers; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved granddaughter, Annie Margaret Kriney; his parents, Alice and Caesar Cirigliano; and his siblings Maria, Virginia, Caesar, Anita, and Nicholas.

Our family extends its deepest appreciation to Dad’s caregivers for the love and compassion they showed “Doc,” as well as to United Hospice for their care and support.

Visitation will be held at Donovan Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Columba Church in Chester, N.Y.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=8109132&fr_id=165765&pg=persona)

Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY www.donovanfunerals.com.