Doreen Capriglione, of Wallkill, N.Y. (formerly of Monroe, N.Y.), passed away on June 9, 2025, following a brief battle with cancer. Known affectionately as “Monkey” by her loved ones — a nickname lovingly given to her by her father — she will be remembered for her infectious laughter, kind heart, ever-growing crew of animals she lovingly cared for, and her fierce love of gaming.

Doreen devoted 35 years to educating young minds in the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, retiring in 2004. She began her teaching journey in 1969 at Smith Clove Elementary (later Central Valley Elementary) and went on to teach at Pine Tree, North Main, Harriman Heights, and Sapphire Elementary Schools. Her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched as a beloved Kindergarten and First Grade teacher.

She was predeceased by her parents, Katherine (Korff) Doney and Edward Doney. Doreen is survived by her sister, Georgene Zlock of Wallkill; her niece, Colleen Zlock; Colleen’s partner, Joshua Wilkin; and his daughter, Avalyn Santori, all of Wallkill. She also leaves behind her cousins, Irene and Charles Yates, and their family of Tennessee, along with her chosen family: Nicholas Davis, his wife Jessica, and their children of Rhode Island; and Nicole Cronin and her children of Lake Carmel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Doreen’s memory to Newburgh SCATS Inc., P.O. Box 10443, Newburgh, N.Y. 12552, honoring her lifelong devotion to animals — especially her beloved cats.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mountainville, N.Y. followed by interment.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.