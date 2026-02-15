Donald W. Mirro

Surrounded by much love and family, our precious Donald William Mirro passed away on Feb. 11, 2026. He was an amazing son, husband, father, “PopPop,” friend, attorney and community member who touched countless lives with his wisdom, spirit, humor, generosity and strong values.

Don was born in The Bronx, N.Y. on Sept. 19, 1937 to Oresto and Anna DeSantis Mirro. He cherished his rich Italian heritage and growing up within walking distance of all his relatives. Much of Don’s success can be attributed to his belief in the importance of hard work and education. Following a year at Fordham Prep, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at Georgetown University and Juris Doctor at the New York University of Law.

As an attorney, he would freely offer advice, visit people who were unable to come to his office, mentor new attorneys, and always offer a helping hand. He founded CTI Abstract, the first title abstract company in New York State. Besides representing corporations, businesses and home owners, he also tackled such huge projects as Garnet Hospital, Woodbury Commons, and The Galleria.

He truly loved Goshen and would often remark on its beauty. Don was heavily involved in the formation of The Italian American Club, The Goshen Jaycees, and Goshen Restoration, Unlimited. He was incredibly proud to be the attorney for The Village of Goshen and a Board Member for Orange County Community College. In later years, Don was extremely active with The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. He and his wife Yvonne even donated The Goshen Library Friends Bookstore. As Treasurer for The Friends, he enjoyed the group events, meetings, and the close relationship he established with the library staff. Don’s remarkable life will forever be an inspiration to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Don is survived by his soulmate and wife Yvonne Anthony Mirro, his loving son and daughter-in-law Donald and Michelle Mirro, daughter Jackie and son-in-law Johnny LoRe and their children Marina and Rhiana, daughter Colette and son-in-law Lou Magliaro and their children Mariann and Louie. His legacy also continues with his “daughter” Celeste and son-in-law Ronald Gurda and his grandson buddy Austin. Don had many dear friends, especially cousins Richie (Lu) Lanzana, partner Bill Youngman, Marty Deitch, Brian and Rose Carroll, and Mary and Bill Troy.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Mary Ann Derrico Mirro and stepdaughter Monica Mercury.

The family would like to thank the very caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Garnet Hospital. Rather than flowers or cards, we would much prefer an act of kindness in Don’s name. Please consider a donation in his memory to The Friends of the Goshen Public Library, 366 Main Street, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m.