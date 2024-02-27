Dolores Palmer, 94

Dolores Palmer crossed over to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after an extended illness. She was 94 years old. The daughter of Frank and Anna (Heter) Palmer, she was born on August 30,1929 in the village of Florida and remained a lifelong resident. She is survived by her sister Rita Nowak and many nieces and nephews who loved their “Aunt Lolly,” especially niece Paula Jean who performed a labor of love by looking after her medical care and managing her affairs. Dolores was predeceased by her parents and siblings Frank, Edward, Daniel, Virginia, Betty, Pauline, and Fanny.

Dolores graduated from S.S. Seward Institute in the village of Florida and worked for many years at Suburban Propane in Chester where she became office manager. In the very early 1960s, she partnered with her best friend Kay Pluta, to run the village of Florida Custard Stand which still exists today. The “girls” admittedly weren’t sure what they were doing at first, but learned on the fly and had many trials and tribulations, along with a lot of fun. Dolores was an avid bowler in her younger years, enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, and was a fun-loving participant in many annual holiday festivities at her sister Rita’s house, where she was known to partake in a “Manhattan” or two. The ladies of the family would sit around the living room telling stories and enjoying each other’s company, eating, drinking, laughing, and then all chip in for the cleanup. Many good times.

Rest in peace Aunt Lolly.

A cremation and private graveside ceremony at St. Stephen’s Cemetery remains to be scheduled. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.