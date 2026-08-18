Diana R. (Gatto) DeWitt passed away on Aug. 3, 2026 at the age of 97 after a seven-month stay at the Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y.

She was born on July 30, 1929 in New York City to the late Edward and Rosemary DeMartino (nee Colonnese).

She was a retired cashier at the former Lloyd’s Shopping Store.

She attended primary school in Pelham Manor, junior high school at PS 44 in the Bronx and high school at Hunter High School in Manhattan.

She married Joseph B. Gatto several years after WWII and had four children in the Bronx. In August of 1960 the family moved to Wickham Village in Warwick. The following summer her last child (John) was born.

In May of 1968 her husband died and she raised her five children on her own working at various jobs. In 1982 she married Frank H. DeWitt who had previously lost his wife two years prior. Unfortunately, they were in an accident a year later from which he succumbed. His actions may have saved her life.

She very much enjoyed her time in Pelham Manor as a child, going to Jones Beach while in the Bronx, an Alaskan Cruise with a group of friends from Warwick, and an occasional trip to the Jersey Shore with her sister. She also loved all her dogs throughout the years, especially her great dane Kidd. She was an excellent clay sculptor in her younger years and had one piece on display at West Point. She enjoyed gardening and puzzles in her latter years and going on walks with her neighbor Joan.

She is survived by her sons: Joseph (Roberta) in Goshen, Michael in Valatie, N.Y., Thomas in Middletown and Steven in Warwick. She is also survived by a sister Theresa Milano in Carmel, N.Y., grandchildren Rebecca, Joseph, Jr., and Christopher; great-grandchildren Olivia, Rylan and Joey. Also several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husbands she was predeceased by her youngest son John this past February, a brother Edward Martin and four brother and sister-in-laws: Anthony and Dolores Gatto and Vincent and Jean Gatto.

The family thanks the doctors, nurses and aides at The Schervier Pavilion for putting up with her uncharacteristic behavior during her stay.

Private arrangements were handled by T.S. Purta Funeral Home in Florida, N.Y.

The family requests their privacy at this time. Please send condolences to the funeral home.