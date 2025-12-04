Dennis Baranowski, 83, of Goshen, N.Y. passed away on Dec. 3 after living with Alzheimer’s. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dennis was born Aug. 23, 1942. He is the son of Wanda Range and Theodore Baranowski. He graduated from Middletown High School class of 1961 after which he joined the navy for four+ years. He served with VR21 at NAS Barbers Pt., Hawaii as a loadmaster for two years and transferred to Miramar, Calif. After leaving the navy, Dennis worked jet engine overhauls. Dennis came home in 1966 and became a plumber’s helper with Lee Zolden. After five years, Dennis went on his own. He loved being a plumber, lots of clients became good friends. Dennis was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans in Pine Island and Post 212 in Goshen.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Gary Baranowski, Jimmy and Larry Zawaski.

Dennis is survived by Denise, his wife of 30 years, his stepdaughters Marissa Cangin (fiancé Philip Salvo), and Erica Fisler (husband Ben) and grandchildren Tristan and Miranda. He is also survived by his brother Peter Zawaski, and sister Polly Michella.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 between the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S Church St. Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dennis’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

His final resting place is St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, N.Y.