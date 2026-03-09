Debbi Lisack (née Pawliczak), of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, January 29th, at the age of 67, in Cape Coral, Fla. The daughter of Leonard and Eleanora Pawliczak, she was born on July 14th, 1958 in Goshen, N.Y.

Debbi radiated infectious positivity - her motto was to always think positive - and she carried that spirit into every part of her life. She was a devoted and caring person who was always looking for ways to help others. She regularly wrote notes of thanks or praise to the people around her, making those in her path feel seen and appreciated. She cared deeply about her work as principal of Florida Elementary School and had a gift for making every student feel included and for ensuring that education was engaging and fun.

More than anything, Debbi loved her family. She would give all of herself to help them in any way she could, and she went above and beyond as a wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She was known for planning fun, out-of-the-box ways to bring everyone together and celebrate simply being together. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Lisack; her son, Jared Lisack; her daughter, Jaime Lieb; her mother, Eleanora Pawliczak; and her siblings, Karen Bennett, Brian Pawliczak, Lenny Pawliczak, and Larry Pawliczak.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. Memorial visitation will follow from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921, with family remarks during the final hour. Visitors are welcome to bring a favorite photo of Debbi and a short note sharing a cherished memory or how she impacted your life; a memory board will be available at the service to display these photos and messages. Following the visitation, refreshments will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Golden Hill Elementary School cafeteria, 478 Round Hill Rd, Florida, NY 10921.

Please consider performing a kind act in Debbi’s memory - support your local school, encourage a child’s education, write a note of appreciation, or help a family member.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.