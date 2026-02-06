David W. McElroy

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David William McElroy, age 62, of Campbell Hall, N.Y., who left this world on Jan. 25, 2026. Born on May 25, 1963, David was a beloved brother, friend, and part of the fabric of his community, known for his kind spirit and gentle demeanor.

He is survived by his loving sisters Karen Beilman and her husband Robert of Middletown, N.Y. and Mary Kempter and her husband Russell of Bloomingburg, N.Y. He was a cherished uncle and dearly loved by his nieces and nephews Courtney Coldon and her husband Lucas of Ouray, Colo., Cody Kempter of Bloomingburg, N.Y., Dylan Kempter of Bloomingburg, N.Y. and Joshua Kempter of Bloomingburg, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, JoAnn and Lloyd McElroy of Campbell Hall, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate David’s life, inviting all those who knew and loved him to gather, share stories, and pay tribute to a remarkable man who touched our lives in profound ways. The service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Place, Goshen, N.Y. 10924 and we encourage all who wish to honor David’s memory to join us in remembrance.

As we say goodbye to David, let us remember his kindness, his laughter, and the beautiful moments we were privileged to share. He will be missed dearly but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.