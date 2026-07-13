Danielle Marie Lasaponara McDaniels formerly of Goshen, N.Y., currently residing in Middletown, N.Y., was born on Jan. 31, 1973 in Middletown and passed away peacefully at home on June 13, after a long illness, with her loving and caring husband, Jesse, at her side.

Danielle grew up in Goshen, N.Y., and is a 1991 graduate of Goshen Central High School. Following high school, she attended The Beauty School of Middletown, earning her cosmetology license. Danielle then began her long and successful career as a manicurist. After owning and operating her own salon in Middletown, she worked in several local salons in Middletown and Goshen. In 2008, Danielle returned to school, earning an Associate Degree and a Cardiac Ultrasound Technician certification from Eastwick College in Ramsey, N.J. Danielle retired in 2022 to focus on fighting her illness.

Danielle enjoyed spending time with her family, trying new restaurants and food, reading, travelling, and most of all, cooking. She was a tremendous cook, making intricate and delicious meals for her family and friends. Danielle also enjoyed giving back to her community. She was very active in several PTA groups in the Pine Bush school district and could often be found volunteering for events like schoolbook fairs and PTA fundraisers. She also spent many hours selflessly volunteering in the administrative office at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Middletown.

On July 16, 2012, she married the love of her life, Jesse McDaniels. With family and friends in attendance, the two were married aboard a cruise ship in Southern California, and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon in Mexico. Having children was Danielle’s dream, and on July 28, 2014, she and Jesse welcomed their twin boys, Joseph and Dillon, into the world. An incredible mother, her sons were truly Danielle’s greatest joy and accomplishment, and also her strongest motivator for battling her illness - fighting tirelessly and with unwavering determination for her boys. She was a true fighter whose courage and perseverance inspired all who knew her and her unconditional love and selfless devotion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

In addition to her husband Jesse and their sons Joseph and Dillon, she is survived by her mother Giuseppina (Josephine) Minutolo Lasaponara; brother James Lasaponara; sister and brother-in-law Toni Lynn and Dennis Quilty, niece and nephew Kaitlyn and Brenden Quilty, her dogs Cadie, Milo, and Anya, her cats Parker and Gwen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members who will deeply miss her warmth and kindness. She was predeceased by her father Giuseppe (Joe) Lasaponara.

The family is deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support shown by family, friends, and the community during this difficult time. Special thanks to all of the Doctors, Nurses, and Care Team members that have cared for Danielle throughout her fight, your dedication inspired her to carry on.

Danielle’s legacy of love, hope, courage, strength, and selfless devotion will live on through all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Danielle’s life will be held at a later date and time and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, Danielle wished donations to be made to the Joseph and Dillon McDaniels College Fund.