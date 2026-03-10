Daniel Miller, 85, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.

Daniel was born on May 31, 1940, in Goshen, N.Y, to John and Elizabeth (Wetmore) Miller. He was a lifelong resident. Daniel served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962. He retired from O&R Utilities as a relay technician. After retiring he worked at the Goshen Public Library and was a Sunday School Superintendent at the Goshen First Presbyterian Church which he was a lifelong member.

Daniel was best known for tinkering and fixing things. He was always helping friends and neighbors whenever anything was in need of repair.

Daniel is survived by his wife Diane, son, Bradford Miller, grandchildren, Brandon and Torianna Miller and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth, 2 sons, Shawn T. and Dale Patrick, daughter-in-law, Elisa Miller and his sister, Joyce Youngs.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Memorial donations can be made in Daniel’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY. www.donovanfunerals.com