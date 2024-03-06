Daniel Lempka, 88

The son of the late Francis L. Lempka Sr. and Catherine Heter Lempka, Daniel Lempka was born on July 11, 1935, in Goshen, NY.

Danny worked alongside his wife on their 75-acre onion farm in Durlandville, NY, for many years.

He is survived by his daughter Selena Fischer and her husband Frank; granddaughter Lauren Fitzgerald and husband Patrick; great-grandson Patrick Francis Fitzgerald; sister Carole Slover; sister-in-law Clara Daios; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Sabina Daios Lempka; six brothers, Conrad, Stanley, Leonard, Clarence, Richard, and Frank Lempka; and six sisters, Martha Bigert, Janet Slesinski, Marie Bleser, Eileen Ohap, Katherine “Cassie” Slesinski, and Lucy Schanck.

As per his wishes, a private cremation and burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to purtafuneralhome.com.