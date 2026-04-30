Craig Ashman was born in Goshen, N.Y. on August 29, 1953, and died on April 29, 2026 in Forestburgh, N.Y., after a long illness. He was 72 years old.

Craig has had a disability since birth, but had many loving and caring people assist him along the way. His family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, personal care aides, day program and residential staff, and advocates who have all been part of Craig’s support system during his lifetime. Craig loved Goshen and had many friends in town. His 47 years as an Honorary Member of the Cataract Engine and Hose Company in the Goshen Fire Department gave him special joy.

Craig was pre-deceased by his parents, Clifford Tuthill Ashman and Catherine Marie Lewis Ashman, and a brother, Clarke Ashman. He is survived by two brothers: Chris Ashman and his wife Kathleen (who Craig affectionately called his “sister”) in Goshen, and Curt Ashman and his wife Ann (who Craig also fondly called his other “sister”) in Ithaca, N.Y.; a niece Sarah Hadden and her daughter Makenna in Goshen, and a nephew Mark Ashman and his wife Rebecca with their children Madison and Ryan in Clifton Park, N.Y.

Visitation will be held at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street in Goshen on Monday, May 11 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen on Tuesday, May 12 at 10 am. Burial will be in the family plot at St. John’s Cemetery in Goshen.

Arrangements are being handled by Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen. The family requests that donations in Craig’s honor and memory be made to the charity of one’s choice along with a prayer of thanks for Craig’s good life.