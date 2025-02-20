Cornelius Hazlett Jr., 63

Cornelius “Neil” Hazlett Jr. of Monroe, NY, suffered a heart attack at his home and passed away on February 17, 2025. He was 63 years old. Son of the late Jane (Cramsie) and Cornelius Hazlett Sr., he was born on August 6, 1961, in New York, NY.

Neil was a landscape maintenance foreman with Monroe Landscaping. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, and a proud American who loved his hometown of Monroe.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers Arthur Hazlett and Bill Hazlett, both of Monroe, NY; and sisters Alice Serpi of Monroe, NY, Nora Turnbull and husband Kevin of Warwick, NY, Mary Schmoeger and husband Tom of N. Kingstown, R.I., and Sara “Sally” Gordon and husband Lou of Chester, NY. He also leaves behind eight beloved nieces and nephews: Thomas, Jennifer, Joseph, Michelle, Christine, Samantha, Nicholas, and Victoria; as well as four great nieces and three great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Neil was predeceased by his brother-in-law Dennis Serpi.

There will be no visitation. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial Mass: Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or The American Heart Association.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).