Corinne Ann Weeden, 83

Corinne Ann Weeden of Florida, NY, a retired bus monitor for the Goshen Central School District, entered into rest on Sunday, January 21, 2024. She was 83.

The daughter of the late Roy Wood and Gladys Wiecek Wood, she was born on December 21, 1940, in Florida, NY.

She is survived by her son, Paul Kowalczyk and wife Luann of New Braunfels, Texas; son, Frank Kowalczyk and wife Linda of Campbell Hall, NY; daughter, Donna Calone and husband Richard of Pine Island, NY; sister, Joan Krajewski of Goshen, NY; brother, Thomas Wood and wife JoAnn of Mineville, NY; grandchildren, Amanda, Evan, Kaitlyn, Alex, Cara, Andrew, Nicole and Danielle; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Mason, Abigail, Aubree and Ava; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph M. Kowalczyk Jr. and Frank W. Weeden Jr., grandson Matthew Kowalczyk, sister Grace Petrillo, and brother Kenneth “Bud” Wood.

Burial and graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.