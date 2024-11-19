Clarence L. Board Jr., 92

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Clarence L. Board Jr. on November 18, 2024. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Clarence and Rosalie (Mann) Board, Sr., he was born on December 27, 1931, in Goshen, NY.

Clarence demonstrated pride and dedication while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1953. After his honorable discharge, he became a plumber and pipe fitter with Local #373 in Mountainville, NY. His unwavering commitment continued as he served at the Mombasha Fire Department, where he held various roles, including past chief, life member, chaplain, and recording secretary since 1957. He also served as the Orange County Volunteer Firemen’s Association president from 1974 to 1975.

Clarence made a significant impact on his community as a member of the New York Fire Chief’s Association, the Orange County Fire Chief’s Association, and the Orange County Fire Advisory Board. He was actively involved with the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association and was a member of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. Additionally, Clarence dedicated himself to the public’s safety as an inspector for the Bureau of Fire Prevention in Monroe. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post #488 and Cornerstone Lodge #711 in Monroe.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy C. (Hall) Board (Monroe, NY); children David C. Board and his wife Jane (Monroe, NY), Brenda L. Burgan and her husband Larry (Baltimore, Md.), and Laura C. Taylor and her husband Curt (Easton, NY); siblings Stanley M.K. Board (Marsha) of West Valley, NY, and Miriam R. Piranio of Warwick, NY; grandchildren Cheryl (George), Matthew (Ashley), Adam, Christine, Catherine, Curtis (Shenel), and Glenn; great-grandchildren Mattek and Grace; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his siblings Wicks S. Board and Mary K. Verbert.

Visitation: Friday, November 22, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Firematic Service at 7 p.m. at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550, or to the Mombasha Fire Company, 526 NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).