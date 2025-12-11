Claire T. Semmeles entered into eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2025, in the arms of her daughter. She was 96 years of age. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Claire was born on Nov. 25, 1929, in Yonkers, N.Y. to the late Charles and Rose Piersall. Claire was married to her devoted and loving husband Charles “Chick” W. Semmeles III for 52 years. He was the love of her life, and they always referred to each other as “Him’s a honey and Her’s a honey.”

She was predeceased by her husband Chick, her parents and four siblings.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Teresa Tavernise and her husband Joseph of Middletown, N.Y.; her son Charles W. Semmeles IV and his wife Lisa of Souderton, Pa.; three grandchildren Shaun Semmeles, Caitlin Murphy and Joie Tavernise; and two great grandsons.

Claire was a stay-at-home mom while her children were in school only working small part time jobs. Later on, she was employed by Amscan as a manager. Raising her children and being with her husband was what was most important to her.

Mom, thank you for always being there and for the love that you gave us. We love you and will miss you always and forever. Until we meet again...

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924 from 3-6 p.m. with a burial to follow on Thursday, Dec. 18 at St Columba Parish Cemetery, 3335 NY-94, Chester, N.Y. 10918 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire’s name to Tunnel to Towers, St. Judes or the charity of one’s choice.