Christine D. Oetzel

Christine Diane Oetzel of Chester, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 27, 2025, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick. She was 74 years old.

Born in Tuxedo, N.Y. on Aug. 11, 1951, she was the youngest of six children of Harold and Elizabeth (Perry) Conklin.

Christine retired from Seiko, Inc. in Mahwah, N.J., where she did data entry.

A family statement reads, “Christine’s life revolved around her daughter, grandsons and her family; they were her everything. She loved going to shows, concerts, live music, movies and taking rides around Orange County and Pennsylvania. She loved to read books, play games and had to watch jeopardy every night. She was funny, cool, modest, fierce and kind; she was loved by so many. She had an infectious laugh, especially if she sang a song that just popped into her head. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Most of all, she was the best mother and Nana anyone could ever have.”

Christine is survived by her beloved daughter Stacy Padilla-Mott and grandsons Alexander Mott and Jacob Mott; siblings: Elizabeth Langberg and her husband Bishop George; John Conklin and his wife Bonnie, both of Tuxedo; sister-in-law Sandie Conklin of Va.; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Charles R. Oetzel; brothers Harold “Jake” Conklin and James Conklin; sister Nancy Mallon, and nephews Jeffrey Conklin and PO Jason Conklin.

There will be a family celebration of life planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Christine to The Smile Train Foundation, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or The Salesian Missions online at https://salesianmissions.org.

Private arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.