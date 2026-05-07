It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Charles “Chuck” Schiller, age 84, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Westtown, New York.

Chuck was born in 1941 in Utica, N.Y., to Dorothy Kiehm Schiller and Ernest H. Schiller. He grew up with, and is survived by, his younger sister Mary Ann (Jim) Whitney. They remained in Utica (the Kiehm and Schiller homesteads) until a move to Rochester in 1958 where he attended McQuaid Jesuit High School for his senior year, followed by studies at Le Moyne College in Syracuse and Wayne State University in Detroit.

Chuck was always ambitious and through his summer job as a camp counselor at Camp Nazareth, he met a camper Mary Helen Buckley (always called Mimi) who became the love of his life and his bride in 1963.

Chuck and his loving wife Mimi were married for 62 years. He was the devoted father of Kevin (Debbie) Schiller, Laura Schiller, Jonathan (Teresa) Schiller, and Erica (Scott) Burnell. Chuck was incredibly proud of his granddaughters: Molly, Ashley, Emily, Sarah, and Delilah and was blessed with step grandsons: Christian (Jaqueline), Jake (Jennifer), Luke, David and Gage and step great grandchildren: Elliot, Carter, Theo, Octavia and Scottie. From afar (Texas and Arizona), his nephew and nieces Timothy (Dona) Whitney, Christine (Carlos) Montoya and Connie (Tim) Burgess mourn their uncle’s passing. Chuck was kind and gentle and so loved by his whole family.

Once married, Chuck and Mimi headed to Wayne State University in Detroit where he obtained a Ph.D. in solid-state physics. Their first-born son Charles Kiehm Schiller, Jr. was a delightful addition to their family, however, a tragic accident took him away at one and a half years old. As time went on four more children were born to Chuck and Mimi. Their next stop was Seneca Falls for a few years and then Pittsford, which became the family home for fifty years. They were active in their church and community and cherished their many friends.

Over the years Chuck was involved in several businesses, starting with one with his father and branching out from there. He excelled in technical understanding, sales and teaching in the technology industry. Despite his devotion to his work, his family came first and he was always home for dinner with them. Numerous times the family traveled to Sanibel Island for winter breaks from the snow.

He loved numbers, kites and water sports. One special memory was a family trip to Hawaii where they enjoyed surfing and sightseeing.

In the late 1970’s Chuck and Mimi purchased land near a small lake in the northern Adirondacks and built a camp for summer family retreats. They spent many days enjoying the lake as a family while the children were growing up. For many years, Chuck and Mimi welcomed their children along with their granddaughters to camp for a week-long summer family reunion. Chuck and Mimi continued a tradition for many years hosting an extended family New Year’s party in Pittsford that lasted several days and included Mimi’s siblings, their children and grandchildren.

In April 2024, Chuck and Mimi sold their home in Pittsford and moved to Westtown, NY to be with family. There he was well cared for by his family during a very long illness.

Donations in memory of Chuck may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, who provided professional and compassionate care during his final days.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Chuck’s life will be held May 16, 2026 at Holy Cross Church Middletown, NY at 10 a.m.